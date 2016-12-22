Sorghum Symposiums Coming to North Platte and Grand Island

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association (NeGSPA) together with the Grain Sorghum Board and Nebraska Extension announce the 2017 Sorghum Symposiums to be held January 25, 2017 at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte and January 26, 2017 at the Hotel Grand Conference Center, 2503 South Locust Street, Grand Island, NE. Registration begins at 9:00 AM.

While the program format will vary slightly at each location, the Sorghum Symposiums will provide timely and useful information to help sorghum farmers make confident, informed production and management decisions for their operations. “Commodity prices have farmers looking for ways to reduce costs and manage risk,” says Lynn Belitz of Fullerton, President of NeGSPA. “Whether an experienced sorghum grower or someone new to sorghum production, the programs have something to offer.”

“Now is a great time for producers to see what sorghum can provide in their cropping systems,” says Chuck Burr, Extension Educator at the West Central Research and Extension Center. “Water restrictions for irrigation in this part of the state together with low prices have farmers looking for ways to conserve water and reduce costs. Sorghum is an excellent rotation option.”

Program presentations include Al Dutcher UNL, Climatologist, with a weather outlook; Dr. Brent Bean, Agronomist for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program will present basic production and management considerations for a successful sorghum crop. Larry Kopsa, Tax Expert will discuss important issues that affect today’s farmer and blunders to avoid (Grand Island only); Dr. Rick Kochenower, Agronomist for Chromatin will discuss how to manage key inputs to maximize profitability. Experts from Advanced Trading, Inc. and Ag West Commodities, will provide analyses of market dynamics.

At North Platte, Bob Klein, Nebraska Extension will discuss the importance of using crop budgets to control input costs and Drs. Rodrigo Werle and Cody Creech will discuss sorghum production and weed control and resistant weeds. Joe Gangwish, Farm Director, KRVN Rural Radio will emcee a panel of sorghum producers, both commercial and food sorghum, and merchandisers who will share their insights and management practices that make sorghum successful in their operations. The program at Grand Island will conclude with the annual membership meeting of NeGSPA and an update report by the Grain Sorghum Board. All sorghum growers and allied industry are invited to attend.

“Farmers are making decisions now for the 2017 crop and are looking for ways to deal with the current difficult times,” adds Duane Sugden of Sterling, Chairman of the Grain Sorghum Board. “This program is designed to provide farmers information they can apply immediately to their operations.”

Conference registration can be done by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the office at 402-471-4276. There is no charge to attend the Sorghum Symposiums and lunch is included. Registration begins at 9:00 am with commercial exhibits to showcase new products and production/management information. CCA credits have been applied for.