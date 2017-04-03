Smith to Hold Farm Bill Listening Sessions in Scottsbluff and Aurora

Washington, D.C. – As part of his 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour, Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host listening sessions in Scottsbluff and Aurora on Monday, April 17, and Thursday, April 20.

The Farm Bill Listening Tour provides Third District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions, and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy. Nebraska Director of Agriculture Greg Ibach will also join the discussions.

“Sound agriculture policies are a crucial part of ensuring farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to succeed,” Smith said. “As Congress prepares to draft a new Farm Bill, I look forward to receiving direct input from Third District producers. Getting these policies right will help producers overcome challenges they face and ensure the Third District remains the top-producing agriculture district in the country.”

Scottsbluff Farm Bill Listening Session

Monday, April 17

Panhandle Research & Extension Center

4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (MDT)

Media availability at 2:30 p.m. (MDT)

Aurora Farm Bill Listening Session

Thursday, April 20

Bremer Community Center

1604 L Street, Aurora, NE

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Media availability at 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

More dates and locations for the Farm Bill Listening Tour will be announced. For additional information about the April events, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.