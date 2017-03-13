class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221591 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Sheep Heritage Scholarship Application Available

BY ASI | March 13, 2017
Through the American Sheep Industry Association, a Sheep Heritage Foundation Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 is being made available for sheep-related graduate studies. The scholarship is for the advancement of the sheep industry through financial support of a graduate-level (M.S. or Ph.D.) student who is attending a school in the United States.

Requirements for applying include:

  • Be a graduate student involved in sheep and/or wool research in such areas as animal science, agriculture economics or veterinary medicine with proof of graduate school acceptance,
  • Complete an application and
  • Present two letters of reference.

The application form can be downloaded at www.sheepusa.org/About_Events_Scholarship or obtained by contacting ASI, Attn: Memorial Scholarship, 9785 Maroon Circle, Suite 360, Englewood, Colo. 80112-2692, telephone 303-771-3500 ext. 107 or email angela@sheepusa.org.

All applications must be received at ASI by May 31 and the scholarship recipient will be announced in June.

