Senator Starts Work on Nebraska Property Tax Ballot Measure

A Nebraska lawmaker who wants to put a property tax

reduction measure on the 2018 ballot has started meeting with farm groups to help finance a possible petition drive.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said Thursday he’s “very confident” he’ll garner enough support to succeed, based on his conversations with those groups. He says one farm organization told him it could raise $250,000 within a week to start the process.

Erdman announced last month that he’ll introduce a constitutional amendment to lower property taxes during next year’s legislative session. He says if lawmakers don’t act, he’ll launch a petition drive to place the issue on the 2018 general election ballot.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says the prospect of a ballot measure could pressure lawmakers to act next year.