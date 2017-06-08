class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241192 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Senator Starts Work on Nebraska Property Tax Ballot Measure | KTIC Radio

Senator Starts Work on Nebraska Property Tax Ballot Measure

BY Associated Press | June 8, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Senator Starts Work on Nebraska Property Tax Ballot Measure

A Nebraska lawmaker who wants to put a property tax
reduction measure on the 2018 ballot has started meeting with farm groups to help finance a possible petition drive.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said Thursday he’s “very confident” he’ll garner enough support to succeed, based on his conversations with those groups. He says one farm organization told him it could raise $250,000 within a week to start the process.

Erdman announced last month that he’ll introduce a constitutional amendment to lower property taxes during next year’s legislative session. He says if lawmakers don’t act, he’ll launch a petition drive to place the issue on the 2018 general election ballot.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says the prospect of a ballot measure could pressure lawmakers to act next year.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: