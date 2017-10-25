Senate Committee Advances Chief Ag Negotiator Nominee

The Senate Finance Committee Tuesday advanced the nomination of Greg Doud (Dowd) as chief agriculture negotiator to the full Senate. The move puts Doud closer to the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations, with one vote remaining until he can take his post at the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah says of the Trump Administration that it is “essential that his administration is well-staffed and ready to get to work,” on trade in urging the Senate to act quickly to confirm Doud.

Last week, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts said Doud needs to be at the negotiating table to represent U.S. agriculture as part of the NAFTA talks. Roberts and the White House agreed that agriculture exports are key to addressing the U.S. trade deficit as part of the NAFTA talks.