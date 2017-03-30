Senate Agriculture Committee Swiftly Advances USDA Secretary Nominee Perdue

George "Sonny" Perdue, former governor of Georgia, answers questions at the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing Thursday morning on his nomination to become the next secretary of Agriculture. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

I’m pleased our Committee has made swift strides to move Governor Perdue’s nomination closer to the finish line. Our farmers and ranchers have been waiting too long for this important position to be filled. We need to get Governor Perdue down to USDA to get to work. Rural America is ready.

- U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry