Senate Ag to Hold Farm Economy Hearing | KTIC Radio

Senate Ag to Hold Farm Economy Hearing

BY NAFB | May 22, 2017
The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing on the farm economy conditions Thursday, May 25th. Announced by leadership of the committee, Senators Pat Roberts, and Debbie Stabenow, the hearing is titled “Examining the Farm Economy: Perspectives on Rural America.”

The hearing is recognized as the start of the Senate Agriculture Committee’s farm bill hearings. It follows two “boots on the ground” field hearings in Kansas and Michigan, according to Chairman Roberts. Ranking Democrat Stabenow says the committee “must understand the current state of the farm and rural economy because our farmers and families are already doing more with less.”

Witnesses for the hearing include:

Dr. Robert Johansson, Chief Economist, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C.

Dr. Nathan Kauffman, Assistant Vice President, Economist, and Omaha Branch executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Omaha, Neb.

Mr. Alec Sheffer, Director of Retail Sales, Agri-AFC, Montgomery, Ala.

Dr. Bruce Weber, Professor Emeritus of Applied Economics, Director of Rural Studies Program, Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore.

