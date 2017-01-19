Sen. Moran Statement on Secretary of Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):

“The Secretary of Agriculture serves as an important voice for rural Americans whose very livelihoods often depend on the success or failure of our ag community. Agriculture doesn’t just put food on our tables – the USDA’s role includes providing rural housing services, conducting research to expand our farmers’ production capabilities, promoting American-grown products abroad, giving consumers confidence in our food supply and establishing effective safety nets for our producers. Governor Perdue’s years of experience as an advocate for Georgia farmers and ranchers, leadership in the agribusiness sector, and practice as a veterinarian give him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by rural Americans. I look forward to hearing more from Governor Perdue about his approach and priorities.”