class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241889 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Sen. Moran Statement on Ending of Ban on U.S. Beef Exports to China | KTIC Radio

Sen. Moran Statement on Ending of Ban on U.S. Beef Exports to China

BY Senator Jerry Moran | June 13, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
Sen. Moran Statement on Ending of Ban on U.S. Beef Exports to China

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement regarding news from the USDA that they have finalized details of an agreement to allow the United States to resume exports of beef to China:

“Given the current low prices Kansas farmers and ranchers are facing, we need every available export market. A finalized agreement so that the United States will be able to export beef to China is welcome news for producers across the country. China offers great potential for beef sales, and the new opportunity in this market will boost not only our ag community but also our national economy.”

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: