Select Sires to Acquire Accelerated Genetics

Two of the biggest names in the dairy and livestock artificial insemination industry will soon be joining forces. In a joint release on Tuesday, the Ohio-based Select Sires announced it will acquire the assets of Accelerated Genetics, headquartered in Baraboo, pending the approval of Accelerated’s delegates.

Accelerated Genetics CEO Janet Keller told Wisconsin Ag Connection that talks between the two cooperatives began several weeks ago and that each of their boards recently reached a unanimous decision to unify the companies.

“It’s still too early to know if all Accelerated Genetics employees and independent sales reps will be retained after the transition, but we do know that Select Sires liked the fact that our company had strong personal ties with our customers,” Keller said. “Our main goal is to ensure that all of our customers have access to the best genetics and other products available on the market and this transition will help make that a reality.”

Company officials with Select Sires went on to say that the decision to blend the two firms coincides with an already collaborative business relationship that began over 16 years ago.

“Since 2001, [we have] each shared ownership of World Wide Sires, Ltd. World Wide Sires serves as the international marketing arm for both companies in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania,” the companies said in a statement. “The goal is to create a unified cooperative that is second-to-none in the market place dedicated to the producer.”

Delegates of Accelerated Genetics will meet on June 22 to vote on the proposal. If approved, the co-ops say their member-producers can expect to work with ‘highly qualified, passionate individuals who know and understand the cattle breeding industry.’