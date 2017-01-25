Search Begins for the 2017 America’s Pig Farmer of the YearSM

DES MOINES, IOWA – Jan. 25, 2017 – The National Pork Board is searching for the next America’s Pig Farmer of The Year, with applications now open for the annual industry award through March 13 at americaspigfarmer.com. The award, now in its third year, recognizes a U.S. pork producer who demonstrates excellence in raising pigs using the We CareSM ethical principles and in sharing his or her story with the public.

Last fall, a panel of national judges named Brad Greenway, a pig farmer from Mitchell, South Dakota, as the 2016 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year. He has participated in numerous live and social media-based events since earning this distinction, including speaking engagements and media interviews in Chicago, San Francisco and other cities. All told, he has taken the pork industry’s message to more than 88 million people and counting.

“I encourage every pig farmer to apply to be America’s Pig Farmer of the Year,” Greenway said. “This program allows us to open the barn doors and show consumers what is really happening on pig farms across the country as we strive to raise food in a responsible and sustainable way.”

Anyone can nominate a U.S. pork producer who is at least 30 years old as of Jan. 1, 2017, at www.americaspigfarmer.com/ nominate. Producers can request an application directly by going to www.americaspigfarmer.com/ apply. Complete rules of the award program are on the site as well, along with answers to frequently asked questions.

Greenway urges producers to consider applying for the award for themselves or to nominate someone they know. He added, “This is an experience you will never forget nor regret because it meets the critical need of telling our story to others. I know we’re making a difference with high-level consumer audiences who are getting the real facts about pig farming for the first time.”