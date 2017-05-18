Scoular Names New General Counsel, CIO

OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The Scoular Company announced today that Megan Belcher and Jeff Schreiner will join Scoular in the respective positions of General Counsel and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Schreiner joins the company May 22, while Belcher begins on June 1. Both executives will office in the company’s headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.

In addition to her role as General Counsel, Belcher will serve as a Senior Vice President responsible for leading the company’s Legal and Brand Marketing & Corporate Communication functions. Belcher steps into the role previously held by Joan Maclin, who has served as General Counsel and Senior Vice President for the past 23 years and will be retiring in December.

“As a nationally recognized law department leader, Megan brings a seasoned in-house counsel view and deep industry experience to Scoular,” said Scoular CEO, Paul Maass.

Schreiner’s CIO position is a new role at Scoular. “Adding an experienced professional like Jeff and the thought leadership of a CIO will help us make wise, proactive technology choices that will improve our ability to deliver flexible, customized, and creative solutions to our customers,” said Maass.

“While Megan and Jeff’s backgrounds and accomplishments are impressive on their own, my firsthand experience working with them in the past gives me even more confidence in their abilities to have great impact at Scoular,” said Maass. “I look forward to the new and complementary perspectives and expertise that they will bring to our leadership team and to our growing company.”

Belcher joins Scoular from the Am Law 100 firm Husch Blackwell where she most recently served as a partner in the firm’s Food & Agribusiness industry team in its Kansas City office. Prior to working for Husch Blackwell, Belcher spent nine years as a law department leader for ConAgra Foods, most recently as Vice President and Chief Counsel, Employment and Compliance. She has received national recognition for her employment, labor, and compliance-focused legal work, as well as her law department and industry leadership skills.

Schreiner comes to Scoular from Ardent Mills in Denver, Colorado, where he served as CIO. He played a key role in the largest merger in flour milling history, leading the team responsible for bringing together the IT systems and processes of Horizon Milling and ConAgra Mills when they merged to form Ardent Mills. Previous to his employment with Ardent Mills, Schreiner worked for ConAgra Foods as Director of IT, International Operations, and prior to that as President of Continuum Worldwide Corporation, an operational risk management consultancy company and former affiliate of Mutual of Omaha.