Scholarships Available to Angus Youth

The American Angus Association strives to provide students with opportunities to benefit themselves and the future of the cattle business.

Through scholarship programs offered through the Angus Foundation and the American Angus Auxiliary, Angus youth passionate about the beef industry are provided financial support to further their education.

Current high school seniors and college students should take note of the deadlines and details for each scholarship program listed below.

The Angus Foundation offers general scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in higher education. Angus youth meeting the eligibility requirements for the Angus Foundation’s 2017 Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship Programs will be considered by the Angus Foundation’s Scholarship Selection Committee. As in past years, other specific and special criteria scholarships administered by the Angus Foundation will also be available. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the 2017 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) in Des Moines, Iowa.

A long-standing scholarship awarded through the Angus Foundation is the $1,000 Certified Angus Beef LLC (CAB)/National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) Scholarship. Applicants must have at one time been an NJAA member and must currently be a junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association, along with being an incoming sophomore, junior or senior in college majoring in animal science, meat science, food science, agricultural communications or a related field of academic study. A recipient will be honored at NJAS in July.

The Allied Angus Breeders Scholarship, also through the Angus Foundation, will provide $1,000 to three students who use Angus genetics in their seedstock or commercial operation. Applicants must be enrolled in a junior college, four-year college/university or other accredited institution for fall 2017. They can be an entering freshman or a continuing student in any undergraduate program. Applicant or the applicant’s parents/guardians must have transferred or been transferred a registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2014).

Applications for all Angus Foundation scholarships are available online at www.angusfoundation.org and must be postmarked by May 1 and mailed to Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation, 3201 Frederick Ave., Saint Joseph, MO 64506.

The American Angus Auxiliary awards scholarships to the top five male and top five female applicants selected from finalists chosen in the applicant’s home state. Each state auxiliary is eligible to submit one male and one female application to the national contest. The winners will be announced during the 2017 NJAS closing ceremonies.

In addition, the five finalists for the Miss American Angus contest are selected from the top national female applicants who have indicated an interest in competing for the title.

The application for American Angus Auxiliary Scholarships is also available online. Interested junior Angus members who are high school seniors may download the application, access directions and general information through the scholarship section of the Auxiliary website.

Applications from the state contact must be postmarked by May 1. For specific state and local Auxiliary scholarship deadlines and information, visit the Auxiliary website, or contact your state or regional Angus Auxiliary.

Additional questions about the American Angus Auxiliary scholarships can be directed to Leslie Mindemann, scholarship chairperson, at 262-593-8836 or lesmindy@gmail.com.