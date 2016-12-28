Scholarships Available to Allied Users of Angus Genetics

Young people who use Angus genetics in their commercial cattle breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics are eligible for one of three $1,000 Allied Angus Breeders scholarships from the Angus Foundation. Emphasis is placed on applicants’ knowledge of the cattle industry and their perspective of the Angus breed.

“Providing outstanding young people with scholarship dollars toward their higher educations is one of the key tenets of the Angus Foundation mission,” says Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. “There are so many young people in the commercial beef cattle industry who are connected to Angus genetics, it just makes sense for the Angus Foundation to support their continued involvement in the industry.”

Scholarship applications are available online at www.angusfoundation.org, and are due May 1. Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or enrolled at a junior college, four-year college/university or other accredited institution and have a minimum 2.0 GPA. Recipients are announced in July.

Applicants or their parents/guardians must currently be a member of the American Angus Association or have an affiliate member code and the applicant or their parent/guardian must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2014). The scholarship is applicable to any field of study. (Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships using our standard general application this year or in past years will not be considered for this scholarship.)

In 2016, the Angus Foundation awarded more than $212,000 in undergraduate and graduate student scholarships to more than 50 students.

For more information, please contact Jenkins at 816-383-5100 or mjenkins@angusfoundation.org.