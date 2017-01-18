Sasse Statement on Secretary of Agriculture Nominee

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding the news that President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to be Agriculture Secretary.

“I look forward to sitting down with Governor Perdue and talking about the unique challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. We have a lot to discuss: trade, regulatory burdens, and the unique interests of Midwest agriculture. Nebraskans feed the world and our Agriculture Secretary needs to understand what we bring to the table.”