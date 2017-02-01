Sasse, Nebraska Agriculture Leaders Meet with Secretary of Agriculture Nominee

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after meeting with President Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture nominee, former Governor Sonny Perdue. Senator Sasse and USDA Secretary nominee Perdue were joined by Nebraska agriculture leaders, including Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson, Nebraska Cattlemen President Troy Stowater, and Nebraska Sugarbeet Growers President Kendall Busch.

“It’s good to introduce the next Secretary of Agriculture to some of the Nebraskans whose sweat and long hours make us the world’s breadbasket,” said Sasse. “This was a productive conversation with USDA Secretary nominee Perdue. We talked about the unique interests of Midwest agriculture, the importance of trade and export markets, and Nebraska’s role in feeding a growing world.”

“I want to thank Senator Sasse for his leadership and work to bring Nebraskans to the table with Governor Perdue,” said Nelson. “We care about trade because we have to expand new markets and opportunities for Nebraska agricultural products. I’m glad we were able to share Nebraska’s unique challenges and opportunities with the President’s nominee for secretary of agriculture.”

“A huge thank you to Senator Sasse for the work he does for agriculture in our state,” said Stowater. “Nebraska Cattlemen strongly supports the nomination of Sonny Perdue to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Governor Perdue understands that trade is vital to the future of the U.S. beef industry. We look forward to helping him expand opportunities for Nebraska’s beef exports with our global trading partners, and we appreciate his steadfast support for our nation’s livestock producers.”

“I would like to thank Senator Sasse for his support and leadership,” said Busch. “The sugarbeet growers in western Nebraska are facing trying times. It is important that Senator Sasse and USDA Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue understand the importance of trade and the need to fix the suspension agreements between the U.S. and Mexico. Our growers support a strong farm policy as negotiations being on a new farm bill and look forward to work together with the Secretary.”