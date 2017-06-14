RFA Urges Senate Committee to ‘Expeditiously’ Pass E15 RVP Waiver

In a letter to Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Ranking Member Tom Carper (D-Del.) today, the Renewable Fuels Association urged the committee to “expeditiously” pass legislation that would ensure consumers have year-round access to 15% ethanol (E15).

Due to an outdated Environmental Protection Agency regulation, retail gas stations are essentially prohibited from selling E15 in more than two-thirds of the nation’s gasoline market during the summer ozone control season, from June 1-Sept. 15.

RFA “enthusiastically supports” S. 517, by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), which would resolve the issue by extending the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to ethanol blends above E10. The committee is holding a hearing today on the legislation.

“The biggest remaining obstacle to E15 growth is the inequitable application of gasoline vapor pressure regulations,” RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen wrote to Barrasso and Carper. “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s current regulations have created an un-level playing field for E15 and other higher-level blends. Many gasoline retailers have rejected E15 because EPA’s current RVP regulations make it nearly impossible for them to sell E15 to EPA-approved conventional automobiles year-round. Most gas stations are not willing to dedicate storage tank space and dispensing equipment to a fuel that they can only sell for part of the year. Resolving the issue of RVP parity for E15 will remove the regulatory barrier that currently hinders stations from offering year-round access to E15 and other higher level ethanol blends,” he wrote.

Major retailers like Thornton’s, Kum & Go and Sheetz offer E15, and the RFA wants to ensure consumers have access to the fuel blend whether it’s April or July or November. The RFA is “committed to working with leaders in Congress to make that a reality,” the letter added.

Coinciding with today’s hearing, RFA also placed an ad in today’s print edition of The Hill, reiterating support for S. 517 to ensure greater consumer access for E15.