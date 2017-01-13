Rep. Bacon Named to House Small Business Committee

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Representative Don Bacon (NE-02) was named to the House Small Business Committee for the 115th Congress. As the commander at Offutt Air Force Base and Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Representative Bacon saw first-hand how unnecessary regulations proved burdensome to small businesses striving to provide quality service to military members and their families, giving him the valuable experience and insight to benefit small businesses in both the Second Congressional District and Nebraska.

House Small Business Committee Chairman Steve Chabot (OH-1) said, “I am thrilled to welcome Congressman Don Bacon to the House Small Business Committee,” said Chairman Chabot. “Don’s distinguished military career has given him the leadership skills that will make him a tremendous advocate for entrepreneurs in the Cornhusker State. I know that Don will be a powerful voice for small businesses in Nebraska and across our country as a member of our Committee.”

“I am eager to serve Nebraskans on the Small Business Committee, working to suppress burdensome and unnecessary regulations that stifle small businesses and the economy,” Rep. Don Bacon said. “In the military, I witnessed the struggles of businesses such as restaurants, health professionals and vendors providing much needed services to military members and their families. I look forward to helping expand the number of small businesses and entrepreneurs in our nation as they are the cornerstone of our economic engine.”

The House Small Business Committee’s oversight includes policy and legislation related to small business financial aid, regulatory flexibility, and paperwork reduction as well as oversight and legislative authority over the Small Business Administration and its program. The committee looks for ways to open doors for America’s 28 million small businesses, which create 2 out of every 3 new jobs and provide livelihoods for about half of the private sector workforce. In the 115th Congress, the Small Business Committee will work to improve access to capital for small businesses, relieve the federal regulatory burden on small businesses, and give small businesses a voice as we work together on tax reform.