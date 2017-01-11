Rep. Bacon Named to House Agriculture Committee

Today, Representative Don Bacon (NE-02) was named to the House Agriculture Committee for the 115th Congress. Representative Bacon’s rural upbringing on a family farm with corn, soybeans, hay and beef cattle will prove valuable experience and insight to benefit bot the Second Congressional District and Nebraska.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) said, “I look forward to Rep. Don Bacon joining us on the House Agriculture Committee for the 115th Congress. With nearly 49,000 farms in Nebraska, I am confident Don will be a tremendous asset and strong voice for his home state. From being raised on a farm in the Midwest to his distinguished experience in the U.S. Air Force, Don brings a unique and valuable skillset to our committee, and I am excited to have him as a part of our new team.”

Representative Bacon grew up in Momence, Illinois where he worked on the family farm until he was 21 years old prior to joining the United States Air Force.

“I am eager to serve Nebraskans as our delegation member on the Agriculture Committee, representing the most productive farmers and ranchers in the world,” Rep. Don Bacon said. “I was raised on the farm and know the hard work that it takes to make a living. Our farmers and ranchers feed our nation and the world. Nebraska and United States agriculture is a national treasure.”

Representative Bacon added, “A few goals I’ve heard from Nebraskans include opening up more markets overseas, lowering the costs of health insurance, and easing the burden of regulations that hurt our agriculture community. I appreciate the selection for this highly competitive position on the Agriculture Committee in order to best serve Nebraska.”

The House Agriculture Committee’s oversight includes policy and legislation related to farm policy for agriculture and rural America. The new House Agriculture Committee members are as follows:

Don Bacon, representing Nebraska’s 2nd District

Jodey Arrington, representing Texas’ 19th District

James Comer, representing Kentucky’s 1st District

Neal Dunn, representing Florida’s 2nd District

John Faso, representing New York’s 19th District

Roger Marshall, representing Kansas’ 1st District

Chairman Conaway added, “This is a great group of incoming and returning members, both for the Agriculture Committee and the Republican conference as a whole. Their diverse backgrounds will be integral as the committee goes to work – from protecting the farm safety net for producers, to ensuring the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) works to help lift families out of poverty, to rolling back burdensome regulations that strangle businesses. I am confident in the team we have assembled, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues.