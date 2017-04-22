class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230852 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Register Now for Farm Finance and Ag Law Clinics in May

BY Nebraska Department of Agricultre | April 22, 2017
Openings are available for one-on-one, confidential farm finance and ag law consultations being conducted across the state each month. An experienced ag law attorney and ag financial counselor will be available to address farm and ranch issues related to financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water rights, and other relevant matters. The clinics offer an opportunity to seek an experienced outside opinion on issues affecting your farm or ranch.

To sign up for a free clinic or to get more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor these clinics.

Clinic Sites and Dates

  • Fairbury — Tuesday, May 2
  • Norfolk — Tuesday, May 23
