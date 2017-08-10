Pollinator Field Day Aug. 18 in Tekamah

Those interested in learning about pollinators are encouraged to attend Nebraska Extension’s pollinator field day Aug. 18 at the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, 448 S. 13th St., Tekamah, Neb.

Over 75 percent of all flowering plants and crops rely on animals to carry pollen from one flower to another. Most of these pollinators are insects. Honeybees are common pollinators, along with butterflies, moths, beetles and flies. Attendees at this field day will learn more about different kinds of pollinators, their importance and steps that can be taken to help pollinators.

Morgan Sapp with the USDA Farm Service Agency will discuss options for pollinator habitats in conservation reserve program plantings, and Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist Scott Schmidt will talk about programs to support developing pollinator friendly habitats around an acreage, farm or home.

Following the classroom portion of the day, at 10:30 a.m., participants will travel eight miles out of town to Extension Educator John Wilson’s home to view the pollinator friendly landscaping and pollinator plantings in CRP as well as the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s bee research that is being conducted at his home.

Extension Educator Judy Wu-Smart will provide visitors the opportunity to put on bee suits and get up close with the hives. Wu-Smart and her students will be opening several monitored hives for participants. She will also demonstrate the hive weight bars that measure the weight of the hive to determine the amount of honey produced inside.

To RSVP for pollinator day, email John Wilson at jwilson3@unl.edu or call 402-374-2929.