Perdue Confirmed as USDA Secretary

Sonny Perdue has been confirmed as the next USDA Secretary. The Senate came to a vote began shortly after 4:30 pm cst and ended around 5 pm. Perdue will be the 31th Secretary of Agriculture.

The vote was 87 in favor and 11 against. One Senator voted present and one seat was open. All Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas Senators were among those voting in favor of Perdue.

The White House has yet to say when Perdue will be sworn-in but, he is scheduled to speak with USDA staff Tuesday morning.

The largest issue Perdue is anticipated to work on is the 2018 Farm Bill.