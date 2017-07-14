Perdue Applauds Presidential Nomination of Censky for USDA Deputy Secretary

Washington, D.C.– U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today applauded President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Stephen Censky to be Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. Perdue issued the following statement:

“Our work has only just begun in delivering results for the people of American agriculture, and the experience and leadership skills of Stephen Censky will only enhance our efforts. He will bring enthusiasm and a dedication to this country which will be great assets to USDA’s customers. I am extremely pleased with the nomination for this key position and am hopeful that the Senate will take it up in short order.”

