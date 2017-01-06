Pat Roberts Ratified for Second Term as Senate Ag Comm. Chair

The U.S. Senate Republican Conference has ratified the selection of Sen. Pat Roberts as chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. His appointment as committee chairman for the 115th Congress will be his second term in the position.

“I look forward to another productive year with a majority in Congress and now with a Republican administration,” said Roberts. “We have an aggressive agenda lined up, from passing a Farm Bill to repealing and replacing Obamacare to meaningful tax reform, reducing regulations and much more.”

Under his chairmanship in the last Congress, the Senate Ag Committee passed bipartisan legislation and addressed polarizing topics like child nutrition and food labeling. Specifically, Roberts led the committee as it passed emergency wildfire legislation, resolved the country-of-origin meat labeling trade dispute and protected the Farm Bill from proposed changes and cuts.

Roberts is the only member of Congress in history to hold the chairmanships of both the Senate and House Ag Committees, as well as the title of ranking minority member with both committees.