Parents salute seven NCTA faculty

Curtis, Neb. – Parents taking note of the influence and guidance provided to their sons and daughters while away at college recently recognized seven faculty from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Parent Association awarded certificates of merit for the 2016 academic year to Ricky Barnes-Wach, Teri Jo Bek, Judy Bowmaster-Cole, Tee Bush, Glen Jackson, Dan Stehlik and Alan Taylor.

In January, several of the instructors were able to attend the presentation in Lincoln where NCTA Dean Ron Rosati introduced the NCTA recipients. Representatives of the Parent Association presented the awards.

“These deserving individuals were recognized for the positive impact they make each day in the lives of NCTA students,” Rosati said. “The caring, compassion and educational leadership consistently demonstrated by NCTA faculty has not gone unnoticed by students and their families.”

Between the first and second semesters, parents of University students are asked to nominate members of the faculty or campus staff who have made a significant difference in their son’s or daughter’s life.

NCTA’s 2016 recipients and their academic areas are:

Ricky Barnes-Wach, DVM, Farnam, professor, veterinary technology, 27 years, 6 months

Teri Jo Bek, Curtis, professor, animal science, 38 years, 6 months

Judy Bowmaster-Cole, Curtis, assistant professor, veterinary technology, and Stock Dog Club adviser, 24 years, 6 months

Tee Bush, Curtis, associate professor, mathematics/horticulture, 6 years, 6 months

Glen Jackson, DVM, Curtis, assistant professor, veterinary technology, 4 years, 6 months

Dan Stehlik, Curtis, instructor, agricultural mechanics, 1 year, 6 months

Alan Taylor, Maywood, instructor, animal nutrition and trap team coach, 10 years, 6 months

“We pride ourselves in outstanding student/faculty relationships amid the academic endeavors here at NCTA so it is especially nice for our staff’s contributions to be noted by parents,” Rosati said.

NCTA students are now concluding their first eight weeks of the Spring semester. Students leaving for their spring internship experiences will be returning for graduation on May 4, 2017.