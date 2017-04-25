Organizations React to Ag Secretary Confirmation

Craig Uden, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, today praised the Senate confirmation of former Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

“Decisions made every day at the USDA have a significant impact on our ability to run our operations. We are excited to have a Secretary that comes from the industry, understands the complexities of our business, and is willing to stand up and fight for the hard-working men and women in rural America. We are looking forward to working with Secretary Perdue in his new role leading the Department of Agriculture.”

———————————————————————————

“Nebraska Farm Bureau is very excited that former Gov. Sonny Perdue has been confirmed to lead the Unites States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Governor Perdue will serve our nation’s farmers and ranchers well. His willingness to serve as American’s agriculture voice in the federal government deserves both our admiration and respect.”

“From helping Congress develop the next Farm Bill to helping grow and expand trade opportunities, America’s farm and ranch families truly have a friend leading the agriculture department.”

“We also would like to thank Senators Deb Fischer, and Ben Sasse for their support of this outstanding nominee.”

———————————————————————————

Farm Credit Council CEO Todd Van Hoose made the following statement on the confirmation of Sonny Perdue as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

“Congratulations to Secretary Perdue on his confirmation. Farm Credit looks forward to partnering with him in support of rural communities and agriculture,” said Van Hoose. “At a time when many farmers are facing challenges with low commodity prices and competitive overseas markets, Secretary Perdue’s leadership at USDA will be critical. His deep, personal experience in agriculture will be a great asset as he works to maintain the safety net for U.S. Producers, open markets for U.S. agricultural products and rebuild rural infrastructure.”

———————————————————————————

“We congratulate Secretary Sonny Perdue on his confirmation by the Senate today, and we’re eager to work with him on the challenges facing the nation’s dairy farmers – issues he’s already indicated he will tackle at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Secretary Perdue knows that dairy farmers depend on export markets around the world and closer to home, which is why it is important for USDA to insist on preserving market access to key customers in Mexico, and demand that Canada plays by the international trade rules to which it has already agreed.

“We also need Secretary Perdue’s support to help develop new dairy export markets in Japan and elsewhere. As one of every seven tankers of milk we produce is exported, agricultural trade policy plays a central role in boosting the health of the rural economy.

“Secretary Perdue has expressed support for improving the dairy Margin Protection Program so that it can serve as the effective safety net it was intended to be. NMPF looks forward to working with Secretary Perdue and his staff at USDA to improve the tools available to dairy farmers to help manage the economic and natural risks they face.

“We also commend Secretary Perdue on his support – reiterated during his Senate Agriculture Committee hearing – for relieving the obstacles dairy producers deal with when looking to hire workers for year-round labor.

“Secretary Perdue is highly qualified to run USDA, having grown up on a farm, been trained as a veterinarian, enjoyed success as a small businessman, and serving as Georgia governor for eight years. We look forward to working together to create new opportunities to better the lives of dairy farmers and others living in rural America.”