NSP Hires New Communications Director

LUBBOCK, Texas —Mollie Dykes has joined the National Sorghum Producers staff as communications director. Dykes will provide a broad range of public relations and marketing communications support to the organization and will serve as associate editor for Sorghum Grower magazine.

“I am very excited to welcome Mollie to team sorghum,” said NSP External Affairs Director Jennifer Blackburn. “Mollie is an avid leader and brings a new facet of experience to our communications team. As we prepare for a number of digital asset updates and a rich political environment surrounding farm bill reauthorization, she will be instrumental in helping NSP achieve its goals to better serve the sorghum industry.”

Dykes joins NSP with several years of experience in social media management and public relations working for Arkansas Farm Bureau. She also coordinated the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program and worked in marketing for HungerU. Prior to that, Dykes was a National Collegiate Agriculture Ambassador along with other valuable leadership experiences.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work within the agriculture industry and being able to focus my efforts on one commodity,” said Dykes. “From a young age, I knew I wanted to help communicate the message of agriculture, and this position falls within that vision. NSP already does a fantastic job of communicating the importance of the sorghum industry to a variety of stakeholders. I’m excited to build upon these efforts as we move further into the digital age.”