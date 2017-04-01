NPPC, OTHER AGRICULTURE GROUPS CALL FOR ESTATE TAX REPEAL

NPPC this week joined a coalition of 31 other agricultural groups on a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Ranking Member Richard Neal, D-Mass., asking that any tax reform package include permanent repeal of the estate tax. Sometimes referred to as the “death tax,” the levy is imposed on the net value – less an exemption – of an owner’s assets transferred at death to an heir or heirs.

For the 2016 tax year, the exemptions for the estate tax are $5.45 million for an individual and $10.9 million for couples. Transferred estates valued at more than those figures are subject to a maximum tax rate of 40 percent on the amount of assets above those levels. “Family farmers and ranchers are not the only caretakers of our nation’s rural lands, but they are also small businesses.

The estate tax is especially damaging to agriculture because we are a land-based, capital-intensive industry with few options for paying estate taxes when they come due,” the groups wrote. The coalition also asked lawmakers to ensure the benefits of estate tax repeal are not cancelled by eliminating or restricting the use of the step-up in basis, which limits the amount of property value appreciation that is subject to capital gains tax if inherited assets are sold.

“Because farmland typically is held by one owner for several decades,” said the groups, “setting the basis on the value of the farm on the date of the owner’s death under stepped-up basis is an important tax provision for surviving family members.”

(Click here to read the letter.)