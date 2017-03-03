NPPC Elects New Officers and Board Members

The National Pork Producers Council elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its annual business meeting – the National Pork Industry Forum – held here yesterday and today.

Elected as president of the organization was Ken Maschhoff, a pork producer from Carlyle, Ill. Maschhoff is chairman of Maschhoff Family Foods and co-owner and chairman of The Maschhoffs, the largest family-owned pork production company in North America. A fifth-generation pork producer, Maschhoff formerly served on the Illinois Pork Producers Association board of directors as well as on the boards of Midland States Bank and Midland States Bancorp Inc. Currently he serves on the board for various local organizations including, Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, Potter Electric and First Light USA.

Jim Heimerl, of Johnstown, Ohio, was elevated to president-elect. Heimerl and his wife Kathy, along with three sons and a daughter-in-law, run three farrow-to-finish farms in Ohio and 80 contract finishing farms in several states. Heimerl Farms LTD also consists of crops and cattle, as well as a trucking division and feed mill. Heimerl served as president of the Ohio Pork Producers Council and as board member of the Ohio Soybean Association.

David Herring, of Lillington, N.C., was chosen as vice president. He is vice president of Hog Slat Inc., a pork industry equipment company, and is involved with his family’s TDM Farms, which includes a farrow-to-finish operation and 1,100 acres of cropland on which corn, soybeans, wheat and hay are raised.

Re-elected to the board for another three-year term were Phil Borgic, of Nokomis, Ill., Herring and Terry Wolters, of Pipestone, Minn., Scott Hayes, of Monroe City, Mo., was elected as a new member of the board for a three-year term, and Cory Bollum, with Hormel Foods Corp. in Austin, Minn. was reelected for a two-year term as the Packer Processor Industry Council representative.

They join current directors Kent Bang of Omaha. Neb. – who is the Allied Industry Council representative – Jim Compart, of Nicollet, Minn., Bill Kessler, of Mexico, Mo., Dale Reicks, of New Hampton, Iowa, A.V. Roth, of Wauzeka, Wis., Jen Sorensen of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kraig Westerbeek, of Warsaw, N.C.

Pork producers Brandon Schafer, of Goodhue, Minn., and Neill Westerbeek, of Clinton, N.C., were elected for two-year terms to NPPC’s Nominating Committee, which evaluates candidates for the organization’s board of directors.

“In Ken, Jim and David we have great leadership at the helm of NPPC, and the pork industry has some thoughtful leaders and innovators,” said NPPC CEO Neil Dierks. “And the addition of Scott to the NPPC board gives us a good young leader who will help take the industry into the future.”