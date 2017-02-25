NPPA Announces Participants in 2017 Pork Mentorship Program

Members of the 2017 Pork Mentorship Program (l-r) Vanessa Knutson, Thomas Waldo, Marissa Kegley, Fina Choat, Cheyenne Gerlach, Catherine Jones and NPPA President Russ Vering.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is proud to welcome participants of the 2017 Pork Mentorship Program. This year, six students will participate in the program, which has worked to further develop youth leaders through individual and group based learning experiences since 1999.

Participants in the 2017 Pork Mentorship Program are:

Catherine Jones of Omaha, is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication;

Cheyenne Gerlach of DeWitt, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agricultural Economics;

Fina Choat of Saint Edward, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Pre-Veterinary Medicine;

Marissa Kegley of Kearney, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science;

Thomas Waldo of DeWitt, is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agricultural Economics;

Vanessa Knutson of Palmyra, is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agricultural Education with an option in teaching;

The 2017 Pork Mentorship Program is comprised of six members attending college at the University of Nebraska– Lincoln, with academic majors that represent a cross section of interests and disciplines within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Each year, participants in the Pork Mentorship Program participate in activities that encourage personal growth, career readiness, and develop leadership skills, while expanding their knowledge of the pork industry.

Participants are also active in projects that encourage giving back to their community. Each of the participants will receive a $500 scholarship upon the successful completion of requirements throughout the year-long program.