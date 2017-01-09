NPPA Accepting Applications for Pork Leadership Program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association believes in, and is committed to helping develop agricultural leaders. If you are connected to agriculture and believe in the future of the pork industry, you are encouraged to apply for the Pork Leadership Program. Interested participants may apply for this opportunity online by visiting the youth tab on www.nepork.org, or request an application by emailing kyla@nepork.org. Applications are due January 15, 2017.

The Pork Leadership Program serves as a resource for talented people who want to contribute to the future of Nebraska’s pork industry. The Pork Leadership Program will build awareness, interest, and involvement in the pork industry at the state level. Program participants will develop their skills as leaders and will naturally emerge as the next wave of active and engaged members of committees and board of directors.

The year‐long program runs from February to February. During that time, the Pork Leadership Program participants will engage in six meetings and activities where they will learn about various aspects of the pork and agriculture industries and will also promote Nebraska’s pork industry. Program participants will not be responsible for any expenses to participate in the program.