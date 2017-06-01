class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239660 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nonprofit Cattle Group Files Lawsuit Against Nebraska Brand Committee | KTIC Radio

Nonprofit Cattle Group Files Lawsuit Against Nebraska Brand Committee

BY Associated Press | June 1, 2017
A nonprofit representing ranchers with Nebraska feedlots
has requested a federal judge to rule the Nebraska Livestock Brand Act unconstitutional and prevent the state from enforcing it.

The Nebraska Beef Producers Committee filed a lawsuit against the Nebraska Brand Committee and executive director William Bunce in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The Brand Committee records ranchers’ brands, inspects cattle to verify ownership and investigates missing livestock and cattle rustling. The Brand Act requires cattle being moved outside a designated brand area or sold within it to be inspected.

Katherine Spohn, attorney for the beef producers, says the evolution of the cattle industry has made the act ineffectual.

