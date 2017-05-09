NMPF Statement on Confirmation of Scott Gottlieb as FDA Commissioner

“We congratulate Dr. Gottlieb on his confirmation by the Senate today. NMPF will engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s new leadership on ways to strengthen the safety of the food supply, promote the judicious use of antimicrobials in livestock, and ensure the clear, consistent labeling of foods regulated by FDA.

“We share Commissioner Gottlieb’s goal of remedying the bureaucratic inertia that has hindered FDA’s work on several issues. This should include the proper labeling of foods that are disregarding FDA standards of identity. For too long, FDA has not responded to dairy imitators’ obvious violation of FDA’s clear definition that milk, cheese, ice cream and yogurt must be made from real dairy sources.

“We welcome a more proactive, responsive FDA on the food standards issue to reduce the confusing terminology proliferating in grocery stores and retail food markets. This will greatly enhance the credibility of the agency as the federal authority on food labeling, composition and safety.”