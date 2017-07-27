New Additive Makes Biodiesel the Cleanest Liquid fuel in the U.S.

The California Air Resource Board announced July 20, 2017 that they have certified a biodiesel additive that will make B20 blends in California the cleanest proven and tested diesel fuel with the lowest emissions profile available anywhere in the U.S.

“Biodiesel has been a key to help California meet its intense carbon reduction goals. With this announcement, America’s Advanced Biofuel will continue to deliver a cleaner burning, American made alternative under the state’s low carbon fuel standard,” said Donnell Rehagen, National Biodiesel Board CEO. “This success wouldn’t have been possible without the strategic funding partnership of the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB).”

The additive takes already clean-burning biodiesel and ensures it reduces every measurable regulated emission, including NOx (nitrogen oxides), when blended with California’s unique diesel formulation called CARB diesel. NBB led the initial research and development into the additive with funding support from NSB to maintain biodiesel’s competitive advantage under the state’s low carbon fuel standard.

NSB and NBB board member Greg Anderson of Newman Grove says the approval of the additive opens the door to new opportunities and demonstrates the value of NSB’s investment in biodiesel research.

“American biodiesel production adds demand for soybean oil that brings significant value to our industry,” said Anderson. “Maintaining biodiesel’s role as a clean-fueling option in the largest diesel market in the country is significant to ensuring future growth.”

The ability to grow biodiesel volumes in California doesn’t just benefit residents of the state or biodiesel producers, it also benefits soybean farmers in the Midwest.

“More demand for biodiesel, regardless of where the fuel is used, means added value to soybean farmers across the country,” said NSB Chairman Tony Johanson. “Biodiesel demand adds 11 cents per pound to soybean oil value, which results in an increased value of 63 cents per bushel for soybeans. As an organization dedicated to advancing Nebraska soybean farmers’ interests, supporting biodiesel is a no-brainer.”