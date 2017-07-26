Nebraska Wheat Harvest Wrapping Up

For the week ending July 23, 2017, temperatures

averaged four to eight degrees above normal, according

to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Measurable rainfall was received in the northern and

southeastern parts of Nebraska. Winter wheat harvest was

wrapping up for the region. There were 6.4 days suitable

for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 31 percent

very short, 40 short, 29 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil

moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 42 short,

34 adequate, and 0 surplus. Winter wheat harvested was

93 percent, near 90 last year, and ahead of 77 average.

In the northern Panhandle, producers report hot and dry

conditions over the past week. Harvest has reached near

completion in the dryland crop, and approximately 75%

completion in irrigated wheat. Average yields reported

on dryland range from 40 to 45 bu/acre with 10.5 average

protein. Irrigated fields saw average yields from 80 to

100+ bu/acre with 13 to 15 average protein. Test weights

in the region averaged right at 60 lbs.

In the southern Panhandle, producers report hot and dry

conditions over the past week allowed harvest in the

region to progress to near completion. Many fields in the

area were affected by Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus and had

reduced average yields ranging from 10-40 bu/acre as a

result (some fields were total losses); fields not affected

by WSMV saw average yields from 35 to 60 bu/acre.

Test weights ranged from 52 to 62 lbs, averaging in the

upper 50s; protein content varied widely from 9 to 14,

with an average estimated between 9.5 and 11.5.

Harvest in the following regions is complete; the

information contained in this report regarding these

areas is identical to previous harvest reports.

In southwest Nebraska, reported yields vary from 50 to

80 bu/acre, with average yields estimated around 55 to

65 bu/acre in filds without WSMV; filds affected by

the virus had lower yields. Test weights fall between

59 and 62 lbs, while protein content ranges from 9 to

12.

In south central Nebraska, reported yields vary widely

due to hail and other issues that occurred during the

growing season. However, average yields range from

55 to 65 bu/acre. Test weight averages range from 59

to 62 lbs, while a single protein sample taken measured

at 10.5.

In southeast Nebraska, reported yields range from 60

to 100 bu/acre, with the average falling between 80

and 85 bu/acre. Test weights are rated good; there is no

report on protein content from this region at this time.

