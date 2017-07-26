Nebraska Wheat Harvest Wrapping Up

For the week ending July 23, 2017, temperatures
averaged four to eight degrees above normal, according
to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Measurable rainfall was received in the northern and
southeastern parts of Nebraska. Winter wheat harvest was
wrapping up for the region. There were 6.4 days suitable
for fieldwork.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 31 percent
very short, 40 short, 29 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil
moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 42 short,
34 adequate, and 0 surplus. Winter wheat harvested was
93 percent, near 90 last year, and ahead of 77 average.
In the northern Panhandle, producers report hot and dry
conditions over the past week. Harvest has reached near
completion in the dryland crop, and approximately 75%
completion in irrigated wheat. Average yields reported
on dryland range from 40 to 45 bu/acre with 10.5 average
protein. Irrigated fields saw average yields from 80 to
100+ bu/acre with 13 to 15 average protein. Test weights
in the region averaged right at 60 lbs.
In the southern Panhandle, producers report hot and dry
conditions over the past week allowed harvest in the
region to progress to near completion. Many fields in the
area were affected by Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus and had
reduced average yields ranging from 10-40 bu/acre as a
result (some fields were total losses); fields not affected
by WSMV saw average yields from 35 to 60 bu/acre.
Test weights ranged from 52 to 62 lbs, averaging in the
upper 50s; protein content varied widely from 9 to 14,
with an average estimated between 9.5 and 11.5.
Harvest in the following regions is complete; the
information contained in this report regarding these
areas is identical to previous harvest reports.
In southwest Nebraska, reported yields vary from 50 to
80 bu/acre, with average yields estimated around 55 to
65 bu/acre in filds without WSMV; filds affected by
the virus had lower yields. Test weights fall between
59 and 62 lbs, while protein content ranges from 9 to
12.
In south central Nebraska, reported yields vary widely
due to hail and other issues that occurred during the
growing season. However, average yields range from
55 to 65 bu/acre. Test weight averages range from 59
to 62 lbs, while a single protein sample taken measured
at 10.5.
In southeast Nebraska, reported yields range from 60
to 100 bu/acre, with the average falling between 80
and 85 bu/acre. Test weights are rated good; there is no
report on protein content from this region at this time.