Nebraska Wheat Board Announces Annual Budget Meeting

The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold its annual budget meeting at the Hampton Inn in Sidney: 635 Cabela Dr., Sidney, NE 69162. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, May 31 and conclude at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. The meeting will recess from 6:00 p.m. on May 31 until 8:00 a.m. June 1.

The meeting will include decisions on project funding for fiscal year 2017-2018. It will also include reports from NWB board members, contractor reports, and a review of upcoming events and travel. An executive session is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 1. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the agenda or for more information.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.