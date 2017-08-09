Nebraska Soybean Board Election Results

The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for the Director Seats in District 5, 7 and At-Large. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts (5 & 7) voted with the following results:

District 5 (Counties of Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson)

Candidates:

Andy Dunn, Falls City, NE – Richardson County

Daryl Obermeyer, Brownville, NE – Nemaha County Re-elected

Brent Steinhoff, Syracuse, NE – Otoe County

The re-elected Director, Daryl Obermeyer, will begin his second term on the board.

District 7 (Counties of Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster)

Candidates:

Doug Saathoff, Trumbull, NE – Adams County Elected

Cecil Schriner, Hildreth, NE – Franklin County

The elected Director, Doug Saathoff, will begin his first term on the board.

At-Large

Candidates:

Greg Anderson, Newman Grove Madison County Re-elected

Nathan Dorn, Firth, NE – Gage County

The elected Director, Greg Anderson, will begin his second term on the board.

“A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedule to run in this year’s election. The two returning directors and one new director will continue to face the many challenges and seek opportunities that will benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska,” said Victor Bohuslavsky, Nebraska Soybean Board executive director.

The elected directors will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2017 and ending September 30, 2020.

About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.