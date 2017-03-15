Nebraska Hall of Ag Achievement to Honor Andersen, Glock

The Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement will honor Robert Andersen and Eugene Glock at a banquet on March 16 in the Great Plains Room of the Nebraska East Union in Lincoln.

Formed in 1916, the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement is dedicated to preserving and improving Nebraska agriculture. Each year, the group recognizes at least one honoree and inducts new members.

As president of the Nebraska Cooperative Council for 42 years, Robert Andersen spent his professional career making contributions to Nebraska’s agriculture industry and its natural resources. He effectively mentored cooperatives statewide by assisting with their organization, leadership, education and financial stewardship. He also was an effective leader at the national level, serving as a director of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives for more than 20 years.

A 1972 graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Andersen has been a strong supporter of the University and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He helped establish $130,000 in scholarships that have been awarded to 170 students and helped establish the University’s professor of agricultural and rural cooperatives tenure-track position.

A few of Andersen’s honors include the Nebraska Corn Board Elevator Industry Award; the Nebraska Ag Relations Council Ag Relations Award; the Nebraska Rural Radio Association Service to Agriculture Award and the Nebraska Agri-Business Club Public Service to Agriculture Award.

Eugene Glock is a lifelong native of Butler County, Nebraska. He raises corn and soybeans, primarily for seed production, on the family farm near Rising City. Adopting progressive soil and water conservation practices has always been a high priority for him. Glock is recognized as a leader in water conservation.

Glock was instrumental in establishing the Nebraska Soybean Association and served as its first president in 1973. He was also a founding member of the Nebraska Soybean Development Board that administers the soybean check-off program and served in that capacity for 15 years. His leadership in the soybean industry extended to the national level where he served nine years on the American Soybean Association Board and seven of those years on the executive committee.

Eugene’s leadership contributions extend to all corners of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. He served 12 years on Senator Bob Kerrey’s staff as the Senator’s State Agriculture Representative; six years on the Board of Directors of Agriculture Builders of Nebraska; and on numerous University of Nebraska advisory committees. He currently serves on NU President Bound’s Advisory Council. He also served in a leadership role for the Ag 40 Group that was instrumental in establishing IANR.

A few of Glock’s honors include the Nebraska Agribusiness Club Service to Agriculture Award; Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Agricultural Achievement Award; Nebraska Crop Improvement Association Premier Seed Grower Award; University of Nebraska CASNR Alumni Achievement Award; Nebraska Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers Distinguished Service Award; and Nebraska Rural Radio Association KRVN Service to Agriculture Award.

NHAA will also welcome new members at the banquet. New members are nominated by a fellow member of the hall for their significant contributions to the state’s agriculture industry.

This year’s new NHAA members, listed by hometown are: