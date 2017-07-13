Kearney Grazing Conference Aug 8-9 in Kearney

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 13, 2017 – Those concerned with the utilization and conservation of grazing lands are encouraged to register for the 17th annual Nebraska Grazing Conference Aug. 8-9 at the Kearney Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave. Presenters will address issues of interest for beginning and experienced graziers, land managers and policy makers.

Keynote speakers include Jim Gerrish, grazing consultant and owner of American GrazingLands Services, LLC; and Peter Ballerstedt, forage product manager, Barenbrug USA. Gerrish will discuss fences and water points and conduct a workshop on fencing and water development. Ballerstedt will talk about grass-based health and the ruminant revolution on the first day and selecting cool-season grasses for irrigated or dryland conditions on the second day.

“This year, we have a diverse program with two highly sought-after speakers,” said Daren Redfearn, a conference organizer. “In addition, the Tuesdaymorning session will be a workshop format on optimizing input costs highlighted by presentations from two prominent Nebraska producers, John Maddux and Jim Jenkins.”

Other topics include working lands for wildlife, Natural Resources Conservation Service cost-share programs, weedy plants and managing risks. There will be a producer panel addressing annual forages vs. row crops under irrigation and the economics of grazing strategies. A number of exhibitors also will be on hand to speak with attendees in between sessions and during breaks.

“Vendors and exhibitors provide attendees with an opportunity to browse and speak with industry representatives to learn about new products and services,” said Brent Plugge, extension educator with Nebraska Extension. “The trade show has always been popular with attendees.”

Those interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor can contact Plugge at 308-236-1235.

The registration fee for the full conference is $80 before Aug. 1 and $100 afterward. Full registration includes lunch each day and supper at an evening banquet, as well as a copy of the proceedings manual. One-day registration options are available. Reduced fees are available to full-time high school and college students.

For more information and to register, visit http://grassland.unl.edu/ current-conference.