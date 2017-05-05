Nebraska Farm Bureau Supports Passage of American Health Care Act

Statement by Steve Nelson, President of Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation:

“We are very supportive of the U.S. House of Representatives’ action today to pass the American Health Care Act. Nebraska Farm Bureau has, and continues to support efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. While not perfect, passage of this bill starts us down the road to improve and lower costs in the individual health insurance markets by reintroducing marketplace fundamentals back into the health insurance industry.”

“Farm and ranch families participate heavily in the individual health insurance marketplace and Obamacare exchanges. Their participation in those markets is far greater than that of the general population who largely get their health insurance policies from their employer-sponsored plans. Farmers, ranchers, and other self-employed individuals are disproportionately bearing the extraordinarily high premium costs and out of pocket health expenses resulting from Obamacare.”

“A recent survey of our members found that twenty-five percent of farmers and ranchers who purchase insurance from either the health insurance exchanges or the individual marketplace paid more than $1,500 per month in premiums. In comparison, only four percent of those getting their health insurance from an employer exceed the $1,500 per month premium threshold. It is clear farmers, ranchers, and the self-employed are paying the price of an insurance marketplace that is in shambles. Legislation to pull back from the mandates, red tape, and regulations enacted through Obamacare is long overdue.”

“Our current health insurance system is on the brink of a crisis. We hope the Senate acts on this legislation quickly and that necessary improvements can be made. It is critical that farmers, ranchers, the self-employed, and those who live in rural areas where premiums are often much higher than in urban areas, no longer struggle under the ever-increasing costs and regulatory burdens of Obamacare.”

“We thank Congressman Fortenberry, Congressman Bacon, and Congressman Smith for their votes in support of this measure.”