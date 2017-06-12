Nebraska Farm Bureau Hires Carolyn Cover as New Northwest Regional Director of Membership

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) is pleased to announce the hire of Carolyn Cover as northwest regional director of membership. Cover comes to NEFB after working at the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. She takes over for Tim Horn who after more than 30 years is retiring from Nebraska Farm Bureau June 1.

“Tim Horn did such a great job developing strong relationships with County Farm Bureaus in western Nebraska. His devotion to ensuring a strong Nebraska for farm and ranch families and all Farm Bureau members has been unwavering,” said Phil Erdman, NEFB vice president of membership.

There are 14 counties that make up the northwest region for Nebraska Farm Bureau. They include: Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Garden, Deuel, Arthur, Keith, and Perkins County.

“Carolyn will bring a lot of energy, enthusiasm, and fresh ideas to increase membership in our organization. With her leadership skills, self-motivation, and Farm Bureau knowledge, she will be a great addition to our team in developing strategic relations, serving our current membership and recruiting new members,” he said.

Prior to her position with the Wyoming Farm Bureau, Cover held an internship with a House Representative in the Wyoming Legislature. She grew up on a ranch in southeastern Wyoming and now ranches with her husband near Ashby, Nebraska. Cover earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Communications from the University of Wyoming in 2014. She also received a Master’s degree in Agriculture from Colorado State University in 2015. She and her family have been longtime members of the Wyoming Farm Bureau.

As Northwest Regional Director of Membership, Cover will be responsible for working with County Farm Bureaus on all aspects of membership including recruitment, retention and policy engagement, in the Northwest region.