Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Seeks Scholarship Applicants

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is seeking applicants for scholarships of up to $2,500 per recipient. The Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation (NRRF) Scholarship in Honor of Max and Eric Brown is awarded to non-traditional students, age 25 or older living in Nebraska’s rural communities.

Non-traditional students seeking funding for education or training are encouraged to apply for the scholarship through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s website. Go to www.nefbfoundation.org, click on the Scholarships and Awards tab, select For Students, and scroll to find the NRRF scholarship. Application forms are available for download and are due June 1.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.