Nebraska Farm Bureau Awards Projects Grants to 4H and FFA Students

LINCOLN, NEB. – Nebraska Farm Bureau Student Project Grants were awarded to four deserving student Farm Bureau members in Hitchcock, Chase, Antelope, and Saline Counties. Each student was awarded one thousand dollars to be used to either begin or expand their 4-H project or FFA Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) project.

“Farm Bureau is excited to support student members in their real-world endeavors,” Steve Nelson, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau said June 26. “Through the Student Project Grants, Farm Bureau student members are able to create their own business or build career skills through an existing operation.”

The concepts learned and real-world challenges they face will help them with future work experiences as they learn valuable lessons from the outcomes. “We are eager to help students and advance their innovative ideas,” Audrey Schipporeit, director of generational engagement for Nebraska Farm Bureau said.

These grants are awarded to Nebraska Farm Bureau student members each year. If selected, the student must share how they have used the grant towards growing or starting their 4-H or SAE project. Winners were selected by a Farm Bureau committee.

Grant recipients are as follows:

Kassidy Kisker is a member of Hitchcock County Farm Bureau. As part of her SAE project, Kisker raises, breeds, shows, and sells Boer goats. She plans to use the money to expand her herd by raising and breeding her own goats. She also hopes to help younger 4-Her’s show at the county fair by renting or selling her goats. Logan Mendenhall is a member of Chase County Farm Bureau. Mendenhall will use the grant money to wire trailers and specifically build a wiring service cart and purchase a Miller 251 welder for his trailer wiring SAE project. Mendenhall began his business by wiring trailers for his father and has continued to pick up business around his hometown of Imperial. Marie Meis is a member of Antelope County Farm Bureau. Meis has a website about her family farm where she explains what they grow and why it’s important. The SAE project has grown, and Meis has received first place in the FFA Agriculture Communications Proficiency awards. Meis will use the grant money to purchase a laptop and continue developing her family farm website. Peter Spilker is a member of Saline County Farm Bureau. Spilker has a cow-calf herd that he started in the spring of 2014. As his herd expands he plans to use the grant money to buy capital cost items, such as corral panels and a squeeze chute for his animals.

Those interested in applying for the Student Project Grants must meet certain requirements. Applicants must hold a current Nebraska Farm Bureau student membership. Students must be ages 16-23 to participate. To join Nebraska Farm Bureau and learn more, visit www.nefb.org.