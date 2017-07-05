Nebraska Extension Offers Crop Management Clinics

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 5, 2017 – Agribusiness professionals and crop producers will have an opportunity to take a close-up look at field conditions, research and techniques at Nebraska Extension Crop Management Diagnostic Clinics in July and August at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead.

“Benefits of the crop management and diagnostic clinics include one-on-one attention, on-site plot demonstrations, interaction with other participants, discussions about cutting-edge research and an opportunity to earn continuing education credits through the Certified Crop Adviser program,” said Keith Glewen, Nebraska Extension educator.

The clinics are:

> July 18 : Improving and maintaining soil health is essential to the productivity of land for current and future use. Nebraska Extension is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide a Soil Health Clinic. The in-field training is ideal for agribusiness professionals and those who work with soil management. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. , and the clinic is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

> Aug. 2 : The Precision Ag Clinic focuses on implementing and understanding precision ag technologies and their use in crop production. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. , and the clinic is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

> Aug. 23 : The Soybean Production Clinic includes plots with growth and development at a range of vegetative/reproductive growth stages. The clinic will provide opportunities for hands-on interaction and to see demos up close. Registration begins at 8 a.m. , and the clinic is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

> Aug. 24 : The Corn Production Clinic includes plots with growth and development at a range of vegetative/reproductive growth stages. The clinic will provide opportunities for hands-on interaction and to see demos up close. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. , and the clinic is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants will meet at the August N. Christenson Research and Education Building at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (formerly the Agricultural Research and Development Center).

Early registration is recommended to reserve a seat and resource materials. Cost for one clinic is $95 for those registering one week in advance and $120 afterward. Special pricing is available for those registering for both the Aug. 23 and 24 clinics: $150 by Aug. 18 , $200 afterward.