Nebraska Extension Field Crop Scout Training is May 10

Growers and industry representatives who want to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests are encouraged to register for Nebraska Extension’s field crop scout training course May 10 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (formerly the Agricultural Research and Development Center) near Mead.

The training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states, said Keith Glewen, Nebraska Extension educator. It is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or who are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students employed by agribusinesses.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the course running from 8:25 a.m. to 5 p.m. Course topics include how corn and soybean plants grow and develop; soybean and corn insect management; using knowledge of plant morphology and a seedling identification key to identify weeds; and crop diseases and quiz nutrient deficiencies.

“Some of the benefits registrants stated the training provided included practical/working knowledge and better accuracy in field scouting,” Glewen said. “Other participants appreciated the hands-on, practical format.”

Cost for the program is $165, which includes lunch, refreshments, workshop materials and the instruction manual. Attendees should pre-register to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session. Updated reference materials are included in this year’s take-home instruction manual.

Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credits are available with six in pest management, one in crop management and 0.5 in fertility/nutrient management.

For more information or to register, contact Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030 or 800-529-8030, e-mail Keith Glewen at kglewen1@unl.edu or visithttp://ardc.unl.edu/crop.shtml .