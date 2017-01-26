class="single single-post postid-211134 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Ethanol Board Elects Executive Committee | KTIC Radio

Nebraska Ethanol Board Elects Executive Committee

BY Nebraska Ethanol Board Press Release | January 26, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
Nebraska Ethanol Board Elects Executive Committee
Mike Thede, who farms near Palmer, Nebraska, and represents general farming, was elected Chair of the Nebraska Ethanol Board Jan 24. (Courtesy Photo)

During the Nebraska Ethanol Board meeting Jan. 24, board members elected new executive committee officers for 2017.

Mike Thede, who farms near Palmer, Nebraska, and represents general farming, was elected chairman of the board. Jan tenBensel, who farms south of Cambridge, Nebraska, and represents wheat, was appointed vice chairman. Mark Ondracek, business manager for Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union #464 and represents labor, maintains his seat as secretary.

Jan tenBensel of Cambridge.
Jan tenBensel of Cambridge.
Mark Ondracek, business manager for Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union #464.
Mark Ondracek, business manager for Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union #464.

Outgoing Chairman Paul Kenney, who farms near Kearney, Nebraska, and represents business, was recognized for his eight years of board service. He was recently elected to the University of Nebraska Board Of Regents. Kenney’s vacancy for the business seat will be filled with an appointment by Gov. Ricketts in the next month.

Members of the Nebraska Ethanol Board are appointed by the Governor to serve four year terms. The seven-member board includes four members actively engaged in farming (general farming, corn, wheat and sorghum), one member representing labor interests, one member representing petroleum marketers and one member representing business. The Board’s technical advisor serves as a non-voting member.

Nebraska Ethanol Board members include: Thede, chairman (Palmer, Neb.); tenBensel, vice chairman (Cambridge, Neb.); Ondracek, secretary (Omaha, Neb.); Galen Frenzen (Fullerton, Neb.); Randy Gard (Grand Island, Neb.); Tim Else (Belvidere, Neb.); and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chemical Engineering Professor Hunter Flodman, who serves as the board’s technical advisor.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: