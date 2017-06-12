Nebraska Corn Growers Association Announces Winners of Spring 2017 FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is pleased to announce the winners of the Spring 2017 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program. After reviewing the applications and much deliberation, the Grower Services Committee decided on six applicants to receive the $2,000 scholarships. The awardees are:

Emily Frenzen, Fullerton

Grace McDonald, Phillips

Heidi Borg, Allen

James McArtor, Grant

Jared Stander, Ashland

Matthew Ortmeier, North Bend

To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of a NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in an agricultural related field at an in-state school.

“We are continually impressed by the quality of applications we have received for the FLAGship Program. The future of the corn industry, and agriculture in general, is in good hands with this next generation,” said Dan Nerud, Chairman of the Grower Services Committee and Vice President of NeCGA.

For more information about the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program, please visit necga.org or call (402) 438-6459.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is a grassroots commodity organization whose mission is to create and increase opportunities for Nebraska corn farmers through advocacy, education, partnerships and leadership development. This scholarship is intended to form a solid base for the next generation of ag leaders.