Nebraska Corn Growers Association Accepting Applications for FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the second class of the FLAGship Program. The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program for future ag leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman in the state of Nebraska. The NeCGA Future Leaders in Ag Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program) is open to Nebraska high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in state and pursuing a degree in an ag-related field.

“We were blown away by the applicants for the first class of the FLAGShip Program,” said Dan Nerud, Chairman of the Grower Services Committee. “It is exciting to see how many great young people are interested in entering the agricultural field.“

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include two letters of recommendation, a current resume, as well as proof that the student is continuing their education. The students are also asked to explain why they are seeking a degree in the agricultural field as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.

Applications must be postmarked by May 5th, 2017. Packets can be mailed to 1111 Lincoln Mall, Suite 308, Lincoln, NE 68508 ATTN: Scholarship, or emailed to mwrich@necga.org. Recipients will be notified in May 2017 and scholarships will be distributed in December 2017. For more information about the scholarship and an application, please visit necga.org or call (402) 438-6459.