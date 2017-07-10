Nebraska Cattlemen to Host State Wide Educational Road Trip

LINCOLN, NE ( July 10, 2017 ) – The Nebraska Cattlemen staff is hitting the road again this summer for the association’s annual educational road trip. The meetings are open to dues paying Nebraska Cattlemen members or potential members who wish to attend with a current member. NC staff will be discussing various industry issues at each of the eight stops across Nebraska July 24-27 . Scheduled stops are at Fremont, Albion, Cairo, Nelson, Oxford, Gothenburg, Anselmo and Alliance.

Topics to fuel your mind include an update on this year’s legislative session–hear what happened in Lincoln earlier this year that affects you as cattlemen. Property tax reform and relief is still being discussed by several senators–will there be a ballot question before the voters in 2018? The new administration in DC has been busy and we will share updates on Health Care, WOTUS, Death Tax and the electronic logging device.

Now that trade has opened up with China are you market ready? Beef exports to the People’s Republic of China must meet specified requirements under the USDA Export Verification (EV) Program. We will go over these requirements and share with you information from third party verification programs.

No RSVP is needed to attend the meetings and we hope to see you at one of the stops along the road.

Stops include:

Monday, July 24

Fremont – Christensen Field Meeting Room, 1710 W 16th (West Lindon & Ridge Rd.)

Meal at 12:30 pm Meeting 1:00 pm

Albion – Boone Co Fairgrounds, Casey’s Building, 100 W Fairview St.

Meal at 7:00 pm Meeting at 7:30 pm



Tuesday, July 25

Cairo – Centura Hills Golf Club, 312 Centura Hills Drive

Meal at 12:30 pm Meeting 1:00 pm

Nelson – Community Center, 333 South Main

Meal at 7:00 pm Meeting at 7:30 pm



Wednesday, July 26

Oxford – Mulligan’s Restaurant, 809 Country Club Dr.

Meal at 12:30 pm Meeting 1:00 pm

Gothenburg – Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St.

Meal at 7:00 pm Meeting at 7:30 pm



Thursday, July 27

Anselmo – Furbor & Grill, 220 E Smith Ave.

Meal and Meeting start at 12:00 pm

Alliance – Newberry’s, 104 W 4th

Meal at 7:00 pm Meeting at 7:30 pm

For more information about the meeting schedule please contact Bonita Lederer at 402.450.0223

