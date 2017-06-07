Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting Held In West Point

The Nebraska Cattlemen midyear meeting is underway in West Point.

In the taxation committee meeting this morning, members discussed issues around health care access and health care. The committee passed an interim resolution that advocates for more of a market based health insurance system, full Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement, and critical access to rural hospitals.



The policy will be reviewed by the NC board, then be discussed at the NCBA summer meeting next month in Denver.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is looking to update livestock import regulations. That was one topic at the Nebraska Cattlemen midyear meeting .

John Widdowson of Kearney is chair of the NC animal health and nutrition committee. He says aged bulls coming into the state have to have a trich test, but in different states there are different age thresholds.

Widdowson also updated members on an effort to prepare should there be a catastrophic event affecting cattle, like a foreign animal disease or widespread heat loss. He says they’re working on final details and will present a plan at state convention this December.